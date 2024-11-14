Appoint computer science degree holders as subject teachers: Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to declare Computer Science as a separate subject in schools and appoint graduates with degrees in the subject as teachers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that during the 2006-11 DMK regime, computer science books for classes 6-10 were printed and distributed to students, but the decision was dropped after the regime change. "Even though computer science is being taught in schools, it is not treated as a main subject. Meanwhile, the central government has announced a scheme to set up computer labs in schools and appoint teachers. The State government has received the funds under the scheme, but hasn’t implemented it," he added.

The PMK founder demanded the government appoint candidates with degree in Computer Science and BEd as teachers to the schools.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the government for allowing government school teachers to move as Adi Dravidar Hostel wardens. "Already, government schools lack sufficient teachers. The government should appoint wardens by issuing notification rather than shifting teachers from the School Education Department," he said.