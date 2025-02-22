Apply for social worker posts in JJB & CWC chief and member posts before March 7

CHENNAI: As part of the formation of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has invited candidates to apply for various posts like social worker, chairperson, and CWC members across Tamil Nadu districts before March 7.

For constituting the Juvenile Justice Board, the department has invited applications for the post of two social workers (one woman) from 14 districts of Tamil Nadu. The posts are slated to be filled under section 4 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015.

The applicants for the JJ board can apply in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Erode, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Theni, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

In the case of a chairperson and four members (one woman) for CWC, applications have been called in for districts like Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi and Chengalpattu.

“The applicants must be within 35 to 65 years. The pay has however been announced as per honorarium basis,” read the department notification.

The applicants should have been actively involved in health, education, or welfare activities concerning children for at least seven years or be practising professionals with a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, sociology, human development, special education for the differently-abled, and law.

Further details on the eligibility criteria are available at https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in. The department has requested applicants to apply for all the above posts before 5 pm on March 7.