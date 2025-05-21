Apply for scholarship by May 30, Adi Dravidar Welfare dept tells students

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare department is inviting applications for post-matric scholarship and other scholarship schemes implemented for the Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Christian Adi Dravidar students before May 30 for the 2024-25 academic year.

The scholarship amount will be credited to the bank account of the student, to which the Aadhaar number is linked.

“Currently, the last date to apply for scholarships has been set as May 30. Hence, students from Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Christian Adi Dravidar are requested to apply for scholarships on https://umis.tn.gov.in (University Management Information System),” read the notification.

It has also urged all college administration to educate and help students to apply for scholarships with the government.

The post-matric scholarship is given by the respective State government under the Ministry of Minority Affairs to provide monetary aid to meritorious students from economically weaker sections of minority community. In TN, further details on the scholarships can be procured through the State scholarship portal https://www.ssp.tn.gov.in/. It’s a single window platform for all scholarship schemes offered by various departments within the TN government, with the toll free number 18005997638.

The portal facilitates a common site for all the stakeholders like students, colleges, welfare departments and more for various scholarships schemes of central and state governments.