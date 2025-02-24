Apply for Open and Distance Learning courses before March 22: Anna University

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced the detailed admission process for MBA, MCA and MSc degree programmes for the calendar year 2025 under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Registration for these three courses is open and will end on March 22, read the university notification. Accordingly, the entrance tests for MBA and MCA will be conducted on March 29.

Study centres for candidates will be established in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Nagercoil and Villupuram. Candidates must submit relevant certificates along with the downloaded application. Accordingly, each study centre will conduct contact classes for each course subject to the admission of sufficient candidates.

For MBA programmes, the electives offered include general management, technology management, marketing management, human resource management, financial services management, health service management and operations management.

In addition to the ODL-physical mode of learning, Anna University also announced that the admission process for online MBA courses, such as business analytics and general management, which were approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has begun.

The last date to submit applications for ODL (physical mode) is March 22, and the entrance test will be conducted on March 29.