Apply for 5-year course at Ambedkar Law University before May 31

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has invited candidates to apply for the five-year integrated law degree courses for the new academic year 2025-26 before May 31. Meanwhile, the Law University has also invited applications for the post of vice-chancellor.

As per the notification from the university, students have been invited to apply for integrated degree courses like BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons), and BCA LLA (hons) starting from May 12 till May 31.

Additionally, the students can apply for the BA LLB degree course with all affiliated government and private law colleges in TN between May 12 and 31. Candidates can procure more information on the eligibility, application process, and fee structure at www.tndalu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, regular admission notification for three-year LLB hons/affiliated courses and two-year LLM (CBCS) will be announced on the official website. Candidates can contact 044-24641919 and 24957414 and at thechairmanlawadmissions@gmail.com for enquiries related to the application.

The soft copy of the application for the V-C post must be sent to nodalofficer-sc@tndalu.ac.in before 6 pm on June 10.