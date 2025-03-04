Applications open for nursing jobs at Germany; check details here

CHENNAI: Nursing professionals with six months of work experience can now apply for job opportunities in hospitals across Germany.

According to an official release, both male and female candidates under the age of 35 are eligible to apply for this job.

Selected candidates will receive free training to learn the German language at B1, B2 level, with an approximate monthly salary of Rs 2 lakhs.

Applications are open till March 13.

Applicants should attach their resume, educational qualifications, work experience, passport and a photograph taken on a white background and submit it via email to omclgerman2022@gmail.com.

For more enquires about salary and job information, applicants can visit the Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd official site at https://www.omcmanpower.tn.gov.in/?lang=tm