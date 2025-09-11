Applications invited for Dr Ambedkar Award '25

CHENNAI: The Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare has requested eligible candidates to apply for the Dr Ambedkar award for 2025.

As a way of honouring the work of a good Samaritan for the welfare of people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), the Tamil Nadu government has been awarding the Dr Ambedkar award every year. Additionally, the government also awards the Periyar and Anna awards to eligible candidates.

Hence, as per the circular from the department, candidates who wish to apply for the Dr Ambedkar Award can obtain the application from the office of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare at Ezhilagam in Chepauk.

Also, candidates can apply for the same through https://cms.tn.gov.in/cms-migrated/document/forms/annalambedkar-award-applnform-t-290824.pdf or https://cms.tn.gov.in/cms-migrated/document/forms/annalambedkar-award-applnform-t-290824.pdf.

Meanwhile, P Shanmugam, currently the state secretary of CPI (M) won the Dr Ambedkar award in 2023, and Suba Veerapandian won the Thanthai Periyar award for the same year. And, Perarignar Anna Award for 2023 was given to 'Pathamadai' Paramasivam.

And, for 2024, VCK MP Ravikumar won the Ambedkar award, and Viduthalai Rajendran bagged the Thanthai Periyar award, presented by CM MK Stalin in January 2025.