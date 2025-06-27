Apology or not, I remain party chief; alliance decision later on: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss reiterated that he will remain as the president of the party till his last breath, brushing aside the olive branch extended by his son and party president Anbumani in public meetings.

Speaking to media persons at his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram on Thursday, the senior leader brushed aside an apology tendered by Anbumani a few days ago. “Apology is not an issue. I started the party and have visited 96,000 villages to expand it. I will be president till my last breath. He (Anbumani) should function as working president,” Ramadoss said, standing by his original decision. He further stated that M. Karunanidhi remained the president of DMK even at the age of 94, and the present Chief Minister, MK Stalin, did not look down on him.

Commenting on providing party postings to his supporters, Ramadoss clarified that he has been giving posts to the cadre who worked with him since the launch of the party, but were sidelined. However, he hinted that talks are ongoing with Anbumani to resolve the issues in the party and added, “Everything will come to an end.”

Responding to a question pertaining to alleged slander against Dravidian leaders during the BJP’s Murugan Conference held in Madurai, Ramadoss opined that no party should defame leaders who worked for the Tamil people, even though they could have differences in ideologies.

Saying that there is no need to convene a general council meeting to decide on the party president post, Ramadoss stated that the meeting will be convened at an appropriate time to decide on the election alliance. Pushing his decision on alliance close to the 2026 Assembly polls, the party founder is holding cards in his hands, with chances of a settlement with his son.