Apologise for failing to deliver on promise to scrap NEET: TN BJP to Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The State BJP unit on Sunday demanded an unconditional apology from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for reneging on his promise to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission.

BJP Tamil Nadu secretary SG Suryah accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of ‘shamelessly lying’ to the people of the State, assuring them that abolishing NEET is their first priority during the 2021 assembly election campaign.

“Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had promised the people of the State that his first signature of the DMK government after coming to rule would be to scrap NEET. However, he has failed to deliver on that promise,” Suryah said in a statement. He added, “It's time for him to come out in public and render an unconditional apology for backtracking.”

The BJP leader also hit out at TVK president Vijay for his recent statement criticising the ruling DMK government for its failure to abolish NEET.

Suryah further pointed out that considering the directive of the Supreme Court, the central government had no role in implementing NEET.

“What is there for Vijay to clarify? The fact remains that the central government has no role in implementing NEET. If anyone wants to stop NEET, they should approach the Supreme Court, not the central government,” he added, claiming that the entrance test was constituted based on an apex court verdict.