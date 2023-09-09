Anyone can have their opinion on my stand, but have a rational thinking: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed the students of Madras Medical College in Saturday during the annual sports event of the college Encierro.

While addressing the students, Udhayanidhi refrained from any form of direct political statements, he indirectly referred to the "Sanatana Dharma" controversy and asked the students to have a rational thinking. He said that I don't want to talk politics here or make this a political speech.

"For the past 6 days, not just in Tamil Nadu but whole India is talking about an issue and you know what it is. Anna, Periyar and Kalaignar adviced the youngsters to be rational. They wanted the youngsters to think about everything what they hear and make a rational understanding of what is true and what is false, " he said.

He emphasized that the role and efforts of Dravidian movement in encouraging women and said that today, so many women are studying medicine at Madras Medical College.

"Once upon a time women were instructed to not step out of the house and in order to study medicine, one was expected to know Sanskrit. All these norms were broken by our Dravidian movement and this is what I spoke about six days ago. You are free to have your opinion on my views but I request all of you to have a rational thinking and to research what I said, what I meant and how your family has benefitted from the movement, " the minister said.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya were also present at the event.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony of the medical college on Sunday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the State Chief Minister had invited the sportspersons from Manipur to come and practice in Tamil Nadu as they were struggling to keep up with their practice due to the unrest in the State.

For the past few months, we have 20 fencing players from Manipur who are staying and practicing here in Tamil Nadu.

He requested the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers participating in the event to encourage people to engage in physical activities as they would meet numerous people on a daily basis upon qualifying as a doctor, nurse and other healthcare professionals.

He urged them to make people aware on the importance of taking care of their health and importance of exercise.