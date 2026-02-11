Any non-DMK will be puppeteered from Delhi, warns CM Stalin at booth-level agents meet

Addressing a meeting of party booth-level agents at Tiruvidanthai near Mahabalipuram, Stalin said voters must be clearly told who should not be allowed to form the government. He alleged that if any party other than the DMK came to power, it would effectively amount to a government controlled by the BJP leadership in Delhi, and that several welfare schemes of the present government could be discontinued. The direction of the state's politics could shift from development to unrest and riots, he warned.



The Chief Minister noted that the upcoming Assembly election would not merely be a contest between two alliances. "This will be a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. The state's future will be decided in this election," he said. In a veiled attack on the BJP, he described it as a "poisonous seed" that should not be allowed to take root in Tamil Nadu, and said the Dravidian model would not bow to what he termed the BJP's "double engine" politics.



Stating that he would oversee all poll-related matters, including alliances, seat-sharing and candidate selection, Stalin said victory required unity and close coordination between DMK cadres and alliance partners.