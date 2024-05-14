Anuppampattu railway station reeks of official apathy, negligence

CHENNAI: Connectivity, maintenance and safety for women are some of the factors that seem to have taken a hiatus at the Anuppampattu railway station in the Central- Gummidipoondi section.

“On Sunday, between 7.45 pm and 8.45 pm, there was no power on the platforms. There was electricity only at the ticket counter. The negligence is clearly evident. This is very unsafe for women, especially considering that there have been instances of chain snatching and other attacks even during the day,” said S Nambu Rajan, a social activist.

When DT Next visited the station, it found that the place was dirty. The station, located between Minjur and Ponneri, is not isolated but without any nearby shops, it looks deserted.

“There is no drinking water facility here. Anuppampattu station has become a hotspot for illegal activities in the day, and at night, it gets worse. It would help passengers if the railway police could visit at least between the stations,” rued R Deenadayalan, president of the Chennai-Gummidipoondi Rail Route Passengers Association.

When contacted, an official of the Southern Railway said: “The power on platforms is maintained by the State government, and the electricity at the ticket counter is provided by the Railway. And during the summer season, power cut is normal. Besides, at the ticket counter, there is a generator to ensure regular power supply.”