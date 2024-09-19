Anti-secular forces crying out of frustration, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Rebutting BJP leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s ridiculing his meeting with DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said it was a paroxysm of weeping after all of their political calculations went wrong.

They assumed that a crack would develop in the DMK alliance and it grew wide after the VCK had announced the Kallakurichi conference, but their expectations have now fallen flat. Hence, they were letting out their emotions out of disappointment, Thirumavalavan told the media after paying tribute to the statue of freedom fighter Rettamalai Srinivasan on Wednesday.

He said this to counter Tamilisai’s remark that the VCK leader, like a Cheetah, declared the conference a total prohibition, but softened after meeting the CM. The DMK’s commitment to depute two of the senior leaders to the VCK conference indicates that the two parties are aligned on the ideological front and continuing their journey, said Thiruma and recalled that DMK founder CN Annadurai and his successor M Karunanidhi espoused total prohibition. Now, the VCK is speaking the language and the present DMK leadership endorses it. He also took a dig at Tamilisai’s statement on VCK leader Vijay’s visit to Periyar Thidal to pay his tribute to social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.

“It is heartwarming to see the VCK leader paying his tribute to the Periyar statue. I appreciated his gesture and posted a message on my social media handle. This indicates that Vijay is taking the path of social justice in his political journey. It is a welcome one,” he said to debunk Tamilisai’s comment that the actor exposed his real colour and there is no difference between Vijay’s politics and Dravidian parties’ politics.

He also recalled Governor RN Ravi’s walkout from the TN Assembly without reading the names of the Dravidian icon and noted that RSS and Sanatana forces have a strong hatred against Periyar.

“Periyar and his political ideology are not only restricted to the two Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK. It’s for those who believe in social justice and equality,” he said.