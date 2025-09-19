Anti-rabies drive launched in Thanjavur; 60,000 dogs to be vaccinated

TIRUCHY: The rabies vaccination drive for the street dogs commenced in Thanjavur district on Friday, and around 60,000 dogs would be administered the vaccine in the first phase, stated the officials.

The District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam launched the ‘Mission Rabies’ vaccination drive and said that the government veterinary department, along with the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), has initiated steps to achieve the goal of rabies-free Thanjavur.

Accordingly, all the dogs, including the pet dogs, would be administered rabies vaccine free of cost. “Initially, the drive commenced from the Palli Agraharam area,” she noted.

In the first phase, 60,000 dogs, including 24,500 street dogs, would be administered the vaccine. As part of effective planning for dog vaccination, trained staff would capture dogs from each street, and after vaccination, they would make an ‘identification’ mark on the dog’s forehead.

In addition, the SPCA has completed sterilisations of as many as 3,973 dogs. The goal of ‘rabies-free Thanjavur’ is possible with the consistent support of the public, said the Collector. She also asked the people to contact 81100 70701 for rabies-related information.