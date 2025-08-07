Anti-people Oppn reaching courts to suspend welfare schemes: TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Thursday said that the opposition parties are frightened about the success of the developmental and welfare schemes brought in by the DMK government and so are in the practice of approaching the courts to stall the programmes set to benefit the public.

He added that such efforts backfire on the opposition parties. The opposition has been blaming the government for naming the schemes and is using it as an alibi to stall welfare schemes benefiting the public, he said. “We give priority to the welfare of the people. That's why we implement such people-centric flagship schemes,” he said. The DMK will come to power not only in 2026 but also in 2031 because of such welfare schemes, he said.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his death anniversary, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the DMK government has been following the footsteps of the party patriarch M Karunanidhi in strongly opposing the fascists and is committed to working for the development of the State and the public.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has witnessed double-digit growth unparalleled in the country and has been proven to be the number 1 state, the minister said, the development is due to the people-friendly government and making people's welfare the priority.

"The opposition parties are vexed as the state has been exponentially growing because of the developmental works. So, they are in the practice of approaching the court against the developmental schemes. But such anti-people efforts get backfired on them," he said.