'Anti-people' DMK will be chased away, says BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Next year’s Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will see the "anti-people" DMK government being chased away by the people, former Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed on Thursday, reacting to Chief Minister MK Stalin's "no entry" for BJP in Tamil Nadu remark.

She said the opportune time has come for the DMK to face its exit. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been "hurting the sentiments" of the Hindus, will not continue in office beyond 2026, she added.

“The DMK will face its exit. The anti-people DMK will be chased away by the people in the 2026 Assembly election. He says there's no entry for the BJP. There will be no entry for honour killings, crimes, and anti-people policies following the DMK's exit,” Dr Tamilisai told reporters here, when her attention was drawn to the Chief Minister's remark on September 17.

While addressing the party's annual event, the Mupperum Vizha, Stalin had said that "it is no entry in Tamil Nadu for the repressive measures, dominance and imposition, and totally it is no entry for the BJP."

She flayed Chief Minister, who is the DMK president, for lauding former minister V Senthil Balaji for organising the DMK’s annual event in Karur, and said, “Senthil Balaji ought to be in jail, but we have a party leader who is praising a tainted former minister for organising the party event.”

The CM should explain to the people why he had as the opposition leader filed a case against Senthil Balaji and now was defending him.

“Ironically, more than seven - eight DMK Ministers are facing corruption charges, and the party leader is talking about state rights. Have they given rights to the village panchayats?” she asked.

The DMK’s allies lacked the courage to openly express their views against the DMK government, she said, indicating that there was no democracy in the DMK camp.

To a question, Tamilisai replied that the NDA allies had the freedom to express their views in a democratic manner.