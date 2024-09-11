Anti-liquor conference: VCK’s call appreciated, high command will decide on participation, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Hours after VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan extended an invitation for democratic forces including AIADMK to join hands in their fight to achieve total prohibition, senior leader of the AIADMK and former minister D Jayakumar appreciated their arch-rival DMK’s ally for giving a clarion call for a noble cause.

Jayakumar said that the AIADMK party leadership would take a call on the VCK leader’s invitation to the conference.

Seizing the opportunity in the political gambit amidst the rumours over a rift between the DMK and its allies, particularly the VCK, the AIADMK leader called for a press meet and extolled the VCK president. He, however, said AIADMK leadership would take a call on whether to attend the conference or not.

“The DMK’s poll promise guaranteed total prohibition. Being an opposition leader, MK Stalin staged a protest against the AIADMK regime and demanded total prohibition,” said Jayakumar and continued that after coming to power, the DMK failed to honour its promises.

“Instead, the DMK government has pushed the revenue generation through liquor sales from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 42 crore,” he added.

Unhappy over this, the DMK’s ally is airing their voice against this government. “VCK leader Thirumavalavan is the first to voice his voice against this. Besides raising his voice, he is going to hold a conference for a noble cause. He invited the AIADMK, which is an unavoidable people's moveThol Thirumavalavanment, for it. However, our party leadership will decide whether to take part in it or not,” he said.