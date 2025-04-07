Anti-Emergency to edu policy, comrade came a long way: CM Stalin

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 April 2025 6:20 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-07 00:50:29  )
    Chief Minister MK Stalin 

    CHENNAAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended warm wishes to veteran CPM leader MA Baby after being elected as the new General Secretary of the party.

    The CM took to social media to convey his congratulations by stating, “Wishing Comrade MA Baby all the very best as he takes charge as the General Secretary of CPM. From challenging Emergency as a student leader to shaping Kerala’s education policy with a progressive vision, his journey reflects purpose and resolve.” He added, “The DMK looks forward to strengthening our ties.”

    DTNEXT Bureau

