Anti-BJP wave sweeping across the country: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that a strong anti-BJP wave was sweeping across the country.



In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin reiterated the need to win all seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha election and said, "I raised the "Forty is ours, country is ours" slogan in the Mupperum Vizha celebration at Virudhunagar in 2022. The strategy to give effect to the slogan has gained momentum. A strong wave against the BJP regime is sweeping across the country."

Asserting that the country would be in 'our' grasp in the ensuing Parliamentary election, the CM said that they would secure a major victory in partnership with the allied forces determined to protect the democracy. Urging his party cadre, mainly the booth agents to keep a tab on the electoral rolls and poll preparation works, Stalin said that they were working not only for the victory of the party, but the liberation of the people of the country. Advising the party workers to go door to door to expose the secret relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP, the CM said that the cadre must work hard to rescue the country from the BJP, which has been accused by the CAG of engaging in scams to the tune of Rs 7 lakh crore, and unmask the AIADMK pretending to have snapped ties with the BJP.

Remarking that a government of people who do not desire the growth of states, undermines the rights of states and attempts to destroy the very structure of states was in power at the union, Stalin cited his "speaking for India" podcast highlighting the issues and said that the INDIA bloc stitched up to remove the communal BJP government was growing in strength day by day. "In that, the role of the DMK is phenomenal. To ensure total victory of the INDIA bloc, we must win all 40 seats, including Puducherry in the ensuing Parliamentary election."