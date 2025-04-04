Answer sheets evaluation for class 12 board exam begins across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The evaluation of Class 12 public exam answer sheets began on Friday across Tamil Nadu.

According to Daily Thanthi, 83 zonal camps have been set up statewide, with around 46,000 postgraduate teachers assigned to the task.

The process will continue till April 17.

Following the evaluation, results are expected to be out on May 19 as per the State Education Department.

The Class 12 board exam for 2024-25 academic year concluded on March 25, with 8.21 lakh students having written the final exam this year.

For the Class 12 exams, which were held in 3,316 centres with 4,800 flying squads, over 8.21 lakh students had registered for the exam, of which more than 4.24 lakh are girls and 3.79 lakh are boys.

There were 18,344 private candidates and 145 prison candidates who wrote the exam.