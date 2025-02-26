Another war for Tamil on anvil, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating his opposition to the trilingual policy imposed by the BJP-led union government on Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that they were ready for another language war the saffron party was pushing them toward.

When reporters asked him if the Union, which has been insisting on the National Education Policy (NEP), which mandates the 3-language policy, was driving them towards another linguistic war, Stalin said, “Certainly. They are pushing. We are ready for it.”

On whether the trilingual policy would also be discussed in the March 5 all-party meeting, the CM said not only the trilingual policy, NEET issue, and funds due from the Union government will be taken up.

Asked about the outcome of the letters he shot off to the Union government, the CM said, “We did not receive any reply for it..” To a query on whether he would urge the principal opposition to join, the CM said, “We are confident that AIADMK would also voice their concern.”