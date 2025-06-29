Another Sathankulam in Sivaganga, but CM Stalin mum on police excesses: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for the custodial death of a youth in Sivaganga district.

In a statement, Anbumani alleged that the police beat up the youngster Ajith Kumar after taking him for an interrogation. "It is condemnable that Stalin's police department murdered a youth without any regard for human rights. Based on a complaint of theft, Thirupuvanam police took the youngster to the police station. Residents are demanding action against the police personnel," he added.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court has established norms for the treatment of suspects taken for interrogation, Anbumani stated that the police are not adhering to these norms. "The murder was committed in a similar manner to the Sathankulam police station incident that shook the country. Tamil Nadu police and the Chief Minister, who is handling the home portfolio, should hang their heads in shame,” he said.

The police department has failed in upholding law and order in the State, he said, alleging that it has “resorted to murdering innocents in police stations."

He claimed that after DMK came to power, 28 mysterious deaths occurred inside police stations in 4 years. He demanded the resignation of MK Stalin over the Sivaganga incident.