Another low pressure in Bay of Bengal; orange alert for Chennai, neighbourhood

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday is likely to intensify and move towards Tamil Nadu in the next two days, bringing with it heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, till December 19, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The system prevailing over the sea is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Mayiladuthurai, said weathermen, adding that Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

As the low-pressure area is likely to further intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 48 hours, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Also, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ariyalur, and Mayiladuthurai are likely to receive heavy rainfall on December 18.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts predicting heavy rainfall on December 19. The rest of the State, especially the northern parts and a few places in southern parts, are likely to receive light to moderate spells in the next few days.

The rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from Friday, as the system is likely to weaken. However, light to moderate spells are likely across the state in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday, as strong wind with speeds reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The officials have urged the fishermen who went for deep sea fishing to return to the shore at the earliest as the weather pattern is likely to concentrate and there might be changes in wind flow pattern.

LP TO MOVE TOWARDS TN

Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area formed over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal on Monday. The associated cyclonic circulation is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast during the next two days.