Another govt schoolteacher held for sexually abusing students in Salem

COIMBATORE: In yet another incident of violation of children, a 37-year-old government schoolteacher at Yercaud in Salem district was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Friday night for sexually assaulting his female students.

The 37-year-old accused, Ilayakannu, who was teaching science to classes 10 and 12 students in the government school, reportedly assaulted 10 girls.

One of the students mustered the courage to inform the headmistress of the school and demanded action against the teacher. The headmistress then reported the issue to officials of the education department and the district child protection unit, who then visited the school and conducted an inquiry with the students.

Initial inquiry revealed that the teacher had abused around ten students. Based on their complaint, the Kondalampatti All Women’s Police Station registered a case against Ilayakannu under the POCSO Act and arrested him. Further investigations are on.

Just days ago, three government schoolteachers were arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Panchayat Union Middle School in Bargur taluk in Krishnagiri district. The incident had come to light after a few teachers from her school visited her house to find out why she had been absent from school for a long time.

Following the latest incident, parents have refused to send their children to school.