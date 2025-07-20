Annual conclave on arrhythmia and heart failure held in Madurai

MADURAI: The Department of Cardiology, Electrophysiology and Pacing of Meenakshi Super Specialty Hospital (MSSH) organised the 4th Annual Arrhythmia and Heart Failure Conclave in Madurai on Saturday.

Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai, said there has been an alarming increase in the number of sudden cardiac deaths and heart failures among individuals aged 30 to 40 in recent years, a stark contrast to previous decades when such occurrences were rare among this age group. This is a serious concern and a wake-up call for professionals experiencing extreme stress and high work pressure, he said.

P Jayapandian, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Lead in Electrophysiology, stated that Arrhythmia and heart failure are significant contributors to cardiac disease. Arrhythmic causes of sudden cardiac death play a major role in the overall mortality rate of heart disease. Compared to Coronary Artery disease (CAD), public awareness of arrhythmia and heart failure is much lower.