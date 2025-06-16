Annamalai’s views not official line, Amit Shah’s words on AIADMK alliance final: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Seeking to quell speculation over internal rifts within the BJP and conflicts with alliance partner AIADMK, senior party leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asserted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the poll tie-up reflect the party's official position and urged to reject all other views, in an apparent reference to Annamalai’s assertion of a saffron party rule in the State.

Speaking to reporters at her residence in Saligramam here, she said, "The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is strengthening across the country. What Amit Shah has stated is the BJP's stand. In Tamil Nadu, we will prioritise the state party's (AIADMK) sentiments. State president Nainar Nagenthran has reiterated that the alliance is under the leadership of AIADMK. Annamalai, our brother, expressed his personal views, and that should not be misinterpreted as the party line."

Clarifying further, she said, "Only statements from official leaders represent the party's stance. Unfortunately, opposition parties have distorted and sensationalised Annamalai's personal opinion. Amit Shah has already provided a clear explanation regarding the alliance, and other alliance partners are fully aware of it."

Tamilisai also stressed that NDA's power structure varies from state to state, and in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK remains the leader of the alliance under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"This doesn't diminish the contributions of other leaders or parties. Leadership transitions naturally bring administrative and organisational changes," she added.

Turning her attention to the DMK, Tamilisai criticised the ruling party for failing to fulfil its promises.

"There is no monthly billing system (referring to electricity tariffs) as promised, and the Rs 100 LPG subsidy is yet to reach beneficiaries. Even DMK's alliance partners are now questioning its credibility," she said, predicting potential fractures in the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, BJP national co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy chaired a key meeting with senior leaders, including Tamilisai and H Raja, to address internal matters.