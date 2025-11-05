Annamalai's influence wanes, future in limbo

CHENNAI: Former BJP state unit chief K Annamalai, once seen as the party’s prominent face, is now under increasing isolation within the organisation ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

Senior functionaries acknowledge that Annamalai’s influence has waned and that his relationship with the BJP’s national leadership has become strained.

The latest indication of tension came on Tuesday when Annamalai was involved in a brief altercation with a reporter during a party workshop at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah. Party insiders said the incident reflected his growing unease.

“He is finding it difficult to manage internal differences. The national leadership has decided not to make any immediate changes to avoid unnecessary attention before the elections,” said a senior party functionary, requesting anonymity.

According to sources, Annamalai’s outspoken remarks in recent months, including comments perceived as indirect criticism of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Amit Shah, have not gone down well with the central leadership. Some leaders also allege that his interactions with former AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, and his outreach to the PMK leaders, have contributed to the strain.

BJP asks cadre to remain vigilant during revision of rolls

BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Baijayant Panda, national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, state president Nainar Nagenthran, and several senior leaders attended the party's state-level workshop held at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll across the State. During the session, the leaders urged the party's Booth Level Agents (BLA-1 and BLA-2) to remain vigilant throughout the revision process, ensuring that every eligible voter is duly included and that all fake or duplicate entries are identified and removed. They also emphasised the importance of assisting citizens proactively to facilitate a fair and transparent voter enrolment exercise.