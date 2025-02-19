Annamalai writes to TN DGP, seeks explanation over Union MoS L Murugan's security ordeal

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday wrote to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, seeking an explanation for the alleged mishandling of Union Minister of State L Murugan's security detail during his recent visit to the Thiruparankundram Temple in Madurai.

According to Annamalai, the minister was subjected to unacceptable heckling by the police personnel deployed at the temple entrance, despite having obtained prior clearance from the Tamil Nadu police for his travel itinerary.

“The itinerary included visits to both the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple and the Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar Temple on the Thiruparankundram hill,” Annamalai said in a letter and expressed his deep disapproval and disappointment over the incident, stating that the minister was denied entry to the temple, with the police citing orders from the "high command" as the reason.

“This was a blatant misuse of power vested in the police, depriving a Member of Parliament and a Union Minister of his fundamental right to worship at a place of his choice,” he claimed.

Also Read: This is not 1960s to keep playing language politics, Murugan on CM Stalin's ‘blackmail’ comment

The former IPS officer further emphasised that the incident has raised serious doubts among the general public about the ability of the police to provide security and protection to the common masses.

He questioned the DGP, asking, "If a Member of Parliament and a Union Minister can be heckled in such a manner, what is the state of the common people in our state?"