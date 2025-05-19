Annamalai withdraws hunger strike, expresses concern on similar crime patterns

CHENNAI: BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday announced the withdrawal of his planned indefinite hunger strike, following the swift arrest of suspects in the brutal double murder of an elderly couple in Sivagiri village, Erode district.

The incident, which took place on May 1, involved the gruesome killing of Ramasamy Gounder and his wife, who were residing alone in their home.

The double homicide had sent shockwaves through the Kongu region, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice.

In a statement, Annamalai confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Police had apprehended the real culprits.

"In the case of the murder of Ramasamy Gounder and his wife, who lived alone in Sivagiri in Erode district on May 1, the culprits have been arrested. We congratulate the Tamil Nadu Police for acting swiftly and bringing the perpetrators to book," he said.

He further announced that the hunger strike planned by the Tamil Nadu BJP in Sivagiri would be called off in view of the latest developments.

"Since the culprits have been arrested, the continuous hunger strike scheduled for tomorrow (May 20) stands cancelled," he said.

However, the BJP leader expressed deep concern over a series of similar crimes in recent years.

"For the last three years, there has been a disturbing pattern of murders targeting elderly individuals living alone in the Kongu region. We urge the Tamil Nadu Police to take prompt action in all such cases and ensure that justice is delivered without delay," Annamalai added.