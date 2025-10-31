Annamalai warns detractors not to link him to Sengottaiyan's rebellion; denies any role in Pasumpon meet

COIMBATORE: In an anger burst, BJP former state unit chief K Annamalai on Friday warned opponents of serious consequences if his name is dragged into the issue of KA Sengottaiyan’s rebellion against the AIADMK’s leadership

Annamalai claimed that he didn't arrange Sengottaiyan's meeting with O Panneerselvam and VK Saikala.

“Some AIADMK leaders continue to criticise me and drag my name into Sengottaiyan’s issue. But I am staying silent in respect of the words of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There is a limit to my patience. If I start to speak back, then I may open up many things,” he said to the media at Coimbatore airport.

Further, Annamalai also denied having any role in the meeting between VK Sasikala, KA Sengottaiyan and O Panneerselvam. “I am in the BJP because of my faith in clean politics. If I like the way things are going, I will stay. If not, I will leave,” he said.