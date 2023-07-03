Annamalai urges govt to inspect all GHs across TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday urged the State government to inspect all Government Hospitals (GHs) across the State to ensure that the public avails quality treatment.

Following the incident at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where a one and half-year-old baby lost his hand due to medical negligence, the State BJP president demanded strict action against those providing a substandard treatment to the poor people.



"A one and half-year-old boy, who was being treated at the RGGGH developed signs of right arm swelling and finally the arm was amputated. The parents blamed medical negligence and the explanation given by the RGGGH is not acceptable," he said in a tweet.

Recalling the football player Priya's death, Annamalai said that in November, 2022, the football player Priya died due to ill-treatment and it is not acceptable for government hospitals, which are the only hope for the health of the poor and needy, to continue to be embroiled in controversies like this.

"Suspicions arise as to whether such unsavoury incidents continue to happen in GHs at random or to instil distrust among the public about GHs," the retired IPS turned politician added.