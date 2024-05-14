Annamalai urges DMK govt to release funds under PMMVY-MRMBS schemes

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government to immediately release the funds due under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandhana Yojana to all those who are not getting financial assistance of Rs 14,000.

Condemning the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said, "Under the PMMVY scheme, till last year, the Union government had allocated Rs 257 crore to Tamil Nadu. It is highly condemnable that the funds given to the women of Tamil Nadu for maternity benefit have not been given to them for three years."

"If the funds provided by Union government schemes for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu are not reaching the people, the DMK government should explain where these funds have gone, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

He also recalled his statement, issued last July and said three years have passed and about 2 lakh pregnant women have not been given their financial assistance under PMMVY and Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme (MRMBS).

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a Centrally sponsored DBT scheme with the cash incentive of Rs 5,000 (in three instalments) being provided directly in the bank/post office account of pregnant women and lactating mothers.