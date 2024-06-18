Annamalai urges DMK govt to distribute toor dal and palm oil to ration card holders through fair price shops without delay

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government to take steps to provide palm oil and toor dal to all the ration card holders through the fair price shops without any delay.

Condemning the Stalin-led DMK government, the saffron party leader said, "It is strongly condemned that the DMK government, which had neglected to provide tur dal and palm oil in the fair price shops last May, citing the model code of conduct, has not fully distributed the essential commodities to the consumers even after two months."

"There is a suspicion that the DMK government is trying to stop the supply of toor dal and palm oil to the ration card holders," Annamalai said in a statement.

Recalling the DMK's manifesto for 2021 Assembly elections, the former IPS officer said three years after the DMK came to power with a fake promise of providing one kg of urad dal and sugar in fair price shops, no action has been taken so far.

"What happened to the tenders, invited for the procurement of 60,000 tonnes of toor dal and 6 crore litres of palm oil in last February?," he questioned.

He further alleged that hundreds of tonnes of substandard pulses were being sent back and questioned what action has been taken so far against those companies which distributed the substandard pulses to the government.

"I urge the ruling DMK government to take strict action against the companies that provided substandard toor dal and urge the government to take steps to provide palm oil and toor dal to the consumers across the state," added Annamalai.