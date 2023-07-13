Annamalai to take part in BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit in South Africa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Thursday called on BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Annamalai would take part in the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit in South Africa next week as part of the four-member BJP delegation.

The other members are Satyen Kulabkar, the BJP media-in-charge for central Gujarat, Vinusha Reddy and Pushkar Misra, who are members of the party's state executive committee in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

The delegation called on BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi ahead of their visit to South Africa by next week.

The summit would be hosted by the African National Congress (ANC) which played a major role in South Africa's freedom struggle.

This comes days after K Annamalai's visit to the United Kingdom, where he spoke about the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last nine years.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would launch Annamalai's padayatra ' En Mann En Makkal' from Rameswaram on July 28.