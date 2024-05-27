Annamalai to chair key BJP state unit meeting in Chennai on May 27; poll money swindling issue likely on agenda

CHENNAI: More than a month after the Lok Sabha polls, BJP state president K Annamalai has convened a meeting of District presidents and all state-level functionaries on Monday.

Annamalai would chair the ‘urgent’ meeting on Monday, May 27 at 9.30 am in a private hall at Aminjikarai here.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s all 66 District presidents, all state-level functionaries, including wing and cell functionaries, Lok Sabha election co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, core committee leaders and Lok Sabha candidates and in-charges would participate in the meeting.

According to the sources, the charges over Lok Sabha election money swindling might play a major role in the meeting.

“There are a lot of complaints that crores of money allocated by the party high-command for the Lok Sabha elections were swindled by the party functionaries, district presidents, zonal in-charges and candidates. As this money embezzlement issue has been widely echoed across the party and in the public domain through wall posters and media, the issue will be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting,” sources said.

“As there are allegations of money swindling against the party leadership itself, there might be a major argument in tomorrow’s meeting. Apart from this, there is an opportunity to talk about the post-poll situation, winning possibilities, cooperation of alliance parties, vote percentage etc.. But, since everyone is talking about money swindling complaints, there is less opportunity to discuss other issues,” multiple sources with Kamalalayam told this newspaper.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior leader of the saffron party said there will be no change in the party until June 4.

“The meeting, which was supposed to be held right after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in the state, was postponed due to a series of allegations by the functionaries. Annamalai too has not held the meeting so far, citing election campaigning in other states. Now, he has convened the meeting with no other option in the context of 6 phases of LS polls being completed so far,” the leader told the newspaper, preferring anonymity.

Further, the leader said, “Complaints of money swindling will certainly resonate in the meeting. However, no major decision will be taken as there have been allegations of money fraud against Annamalai and the party’s key functionaries. Therefore, it is doubtful that Annamalai will be talking about money swindling.”