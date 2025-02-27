Annamalai slams TVK chief Vijay over language row

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday attacked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay over language row and asked him to practice what he preaches.

“It’s three languages for your children and in schools run by you, but only two languages for children of TVK cadres? Why are you lying, bro? Within a minute after Vijay started the signature campaign, political strategist Prashant Kishore signalled ‘Get Out’ to Vijay. No language is imposed by the centre,” he said to media in Coimbatore, in response to a query on Vijay’s remarks that the state and centre are fighting like kindergarten students over the language row.

Delving further into the issue, Annamalai said sexual harassment has become rampant in schools and the quality of education has come down as students are studying under tree shade.

“It’s a golden time only for private schools that teach three languages and not for the 52 lakh students studying in government schools,” he said.

Questioning the necessity for an all-party meeting as the BJP has clarified that delimitation will be done on a pro-rata basis, Annamalai said the industrial growth in Tamil Nadu has been hampered due to widespread corruption.

Exuding confidence that the NDA alliance will form government in 2026 in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said there is still time to decide on the Chief Minister candidate.