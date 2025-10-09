Annamalai slams DMK government for transporting medicines in garbage truck

CHENNAI: Former BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday criticised the DMK government over media report that life-saving medicines meant for pregnant women and children were transported in a garbage truck to an Urban Primary Health Centre in Chennai’s Kodungaiyur.

Condemning the incident, Annamalai said the act reflected the government’s “utter disregard for the well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu.” He said such “disgraceful and careless handling” of essential medical supplies exposed the inefficiency of what he called the State’s “patchwork model of governance.”

“The shocking incompetence of the DMK government has turned governance into a mockery,” he said in a social media post, sharing a photo of the transportation. “Even after the tragic deaths of 21 infants due to toxic cough syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu, a direct consequence of years of neglect and apathy in the State’s drug control system, the Health department continues to fail in upholding even the most basic standards of public health,” he said.

Annamalai further urged the government to take immediate corrective measures to ensure accountability and prevent such lapses in future.