Annamalai sents legal notice to RS Bharathi for damaging his image

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai served a legal notice to DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for allegedly blaming him for the Kallakurichi hooch deaths to tarnish his image.

The legal notice read that RS Bharathi is making false statements in the interviews alleging that Annamalai and his party (BJP) is liable to the Kallakurichi hooch deaths.

At this time, the State is mourning the loss of 60 lives at Kallakurichi, RS Bharathi is trying to make political mileage by making baseless false allegation connecting him with the tragic incident, the notice said.

Such allegations were made to sow confusion and chaos among the public against his reputation, Annamalai said in the notice.

A person's reputation is an inseparable element of his individual personality and it cannot be allowed to be tarnished in the name of right to freedom of expression, the notice said.

Annamalai claimed that all the allegations of RS Bharathi is defamatory in nature and it caused mental agony to him.

Hence, Annamalai urged RS Bharathi to tender unconditional apology within three days, or face legal action.