Annamalai says he is not in the race for the party’s president post

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai said on Friday that he is not in the race for the party’s new state president.

“I will continue to be a cadre. I came to politics to fight against corruption, and I wouldn’t compromise in that resolve,” he said to the media in Coimbatore.

Delving further into the issue, Annamalai, however, said the new president would be chosen unanimously by everyone without any competition. “That’s why I said I am not in the race for president,” he said.

Replying to a query if he would be accommodated in the Union cabinet, the BJP leader said, “I will not leave this soil. Even if I go to Delhi, I will return the same night.”

He refused to comment on a query whether he is stepping down from the president's post at the insistence of AIADMK with the party’s national leadership. “One day or the other, a good government will be formed in Tamil Nadu. As a cadre, I will continue my work as usual,” he said.