Annamalai says DMK govt stifling dissent, flays preemptive arrests over Tasmac stir

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday flayed the DMK government, accusing it of using State police forces to stifle protest against alleged Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac liquor scam.

Annamalai's remarks came after protesters, including Annamalai, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and other party members, were detained by police ahead of their scheduled protest at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) office at Egmore here.

"Police personnel operating under MK Stalin, the prime accused in the massive Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac liquor scam, are going to great lengths to suppress our peaceful protest. However, Mr. Stalin, your arrests will not deter us," Annamalai asserted.

"We will continue to expose the corruption and malpractices of your regime, no matter how many times you try to arrest us," he told reporters here.

Annamalai accused the DMK government of adopting authoritarian tactics to suppress dissent, labelling the government's actions as a direct attack on democratic protest.

"The autocratic DMK government believes that by utilising the State police to arrest BJP leaders, functionaries, and cadre, they can curtail our protest against the Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam. But the people of the State are well aware that the number one accused in this scandal is none other than Chief Minister MK Stalin," he said.

"No amount of intimidation will stop us from exposing this corrupt and tyrannical government," he noted.

The former IPS officer further questioned what he called methods employed by the DMK government, highlighting the use of lower-level officials to carry out its political agenda.

"For years, the DMK has been relying on officials who are deeply entrenched in its political machinery. Is it because we declared our protest democratically and announced the date of our blockade in advance that you engage in such cowardly acts of suppression? If we were to launch a sudden, unannounced protest, what could you do then?" he challenged the government.

Earlier in the day, police detained BJP leaders, including Annamalai, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan, at their residences before they could participate in the protest in Tasmac offices.

The BJP had planned the protest to demand accountability from the State government over the alleged liquor scam, accusing the DMK government of corruption and mismanagement in the State-run liquor distribution system.