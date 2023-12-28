Annamalai reiterates PM’s drone organic fertilizer advice

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is particular in enabling farmers to use organic fertiliser through drones and the women self-help groups can get these drones, said BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday.

Participating in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Valayapettai Agraharam in Kumbakonam, Annamalai, who explained about the drone usage in fertiliser sprinkling on the fields, said India will become a developed country by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Then there will not be any poor in the country and all the people will live in concrete houses.

Stating that the government is committed to bring all agriculture schemes at the doorsteps of farmers, Annamalai said, the lifestyle of the people have started to improve in the past 10 years. The government has been crediting the cash benefits to the accounts of respective beneficiaries. “Since the farmers sprinkle fertilizers by their hands, they are prone to various diseases and the Prime Minister who has concerns over the farmers, has introduced drones to sprinkle fertilizers and the farmers should use only organic fertilizers,” he said.

Annamalai asked the women self-help groups to get these drones and distribute them to the farmers for sprinkling fertilizers. “Even women can also involve themselves in sprinkling fertilizers with the help of drones as they would be given proper training,” he said.

Stating that the Union government has allocated Rs 3.50 lakh crore subsidy for urea for the next three years, Annamalai said, the farmers can avail these facility and they can also avail loans through Kisan card with an interest of 33 paise and this will prevent the farmers to borrow money for a hefty interest from the moneylenders.