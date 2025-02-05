Annamalai questions TN Govt’s actions in tackling the menace

CHENNAI: Citing the recent abduction and sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl near the city, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s actions in tackling the menace.

According to Annamalai, the victim was abducted in an auto-rickshaw outside the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam and subjected to sexual assault.

“The timely intervention of a good Samaritan, who dialed the police control room after hearing the girl's cry for help, saved the victim from further trauma,” he said in a social media post.

Also Read: 18-year-old West Bengal native sexually assaulted at knifepoint in moving auto in Chennai

Highlighting the alleged trend of rising sexual assaults in Tamil Nadu, the former IPS officer attributed to the increasing availability of drugs like Ganja and Methamphetamine.

Citing statistics, Annamalai revealed that the number of arrests made in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in Tamil Nadu had declined significantly over the past three years.

“While 9,632 arrests were made in 2021, the number plummeted to 1,122 between 2022 and 2024. This stark decline in arrests has raised questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts in addressing the issue,” he noted.

“Has the TN Govt deliberately become complacent to give drug peddlers a free run? How many more victims before authorities ensure safer streets for our sisters?” he asked.