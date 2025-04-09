Annamalai long-time friend despite ideological gulf; no change in poll stance: Seeman

TIRUCHY: A day after the sensational meeting with BJP state president Annamalai in Chennai, Tamil nationalist leader Seeman reiterated in Tiruchy that the party will face elections without aligning with any front.

In a bid to put an end to speculations on a possible tie-up with the saffron party, NTK chief coordinator Seeman claimed that he has been very close to Annamalai despite party differences. “Though we follow different ideologies in politics, we have a close association even before Annamalai entered politics. As the event organiser has a respectable place in my heart, I took part in the meeting. Annamalai took part in the meeting as the state president of a party, and I was in the meeting as a leader of a political party. It is not necessary that the leaders from different political parties should be enemies,” Seeman said.

Answering a query about the alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls, Seeman stressed that the NTK has been travelling alone in every election. “This is the policy of NTK, and we will face any election alone, and that will continue in the upcoming polls too,” said Seeman.

Meanwhile, Seeman claimed that several fake encounters took place in the State. He pointed out that three persons were killed in an encounter in a case related to the BSP leader Armstrong’s murder, while two persons were killed in the encounter in a murder linked to minister KN Nehru’s brother, KN Ramajayam. “Tamil Nadu police are in a haste to close the case rather than finding out the real culprits,” Seeman said.

Earlier, Seeman appeared before the court regarding a defamation case filed by Tiruchy DIG V Varun Kumar. The judge postponed the hearing to April 29.