Annamalai leads temple cleaning drive in Tamil Nadu upholding PM Modi's clarion call

RAMESWARAM: In a proactive move, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai launched a drive to clean temples and religious places across the state following the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Annamalai participated in the cleanliness drive at Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram on Sunday. He was accompanied by other leaders of BJP and citizens.

"Ahead of the consecration of the idol of Lord Sri Rama in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, brothers and sisters of BJP Tamil Nadu are engaged in cleaning 5,000 places of worship across Tamil Nadu as instructed by our Prime Minister of India," Annamalai said in a post on X.

"Today, at Rameswaram Kalyana Kothanda Rama Swamy Temple, BJP State General Secretaries Karuppu Muruganandham, Pon V Balaganapathy, AP Muruganandam, State President of Spirituality and Temple Development Division, M Nachiappan, Ramanathapuram District President, Dharani R Murugesan and BJP Tamil Nadu with brothers and sisters, were engaged in temple cleaning," he added. The BJP chief further expressed satisfaction at the widespread participation and acknowledged the collective effort of the public and BJP members across the state.

"It is heartening to see that all over Tamil Nadu, the public along with BJP brothers and sisters are participating in this mission and cleaning temples," he said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple. Swachhata Abhiyan took new momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people to conduct a cleanliness drive at religious places as part of the campaign. His appeal came ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22. The campaign, which will continue till the temple ceremony, has been taken forward by ministers in several states.

Delivering his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The grand occasion on January 22 will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.