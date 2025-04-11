Annamalai lashes out at DMK, labels party culture ‘vulgar and uncivilised’ after Ponmudy row

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday described the ruling DMK’s political ecosystem as “vulgar, foul-mouthed, and uncouth,” in the wake of Forest Minister K Ponmudy being stripped of his post as DMK deputy general secretary for making objectionable remarks.

The minister courted controversy earlier this week with derogatory and crass comments during a public event, sparking intense criticism from opposition parties and civil society.

In a damage-control move, the DMK on Friday removed Ponmudy from his key organisational role within the party.

Reacting to the development, Annamalai said, “This is the DMK’s benchmark of political discourse. Ponmudy—who has held the portfolios of Higher Education and now Forests and Khadi—has once again demonstrated the debased rhetoric that has become the norm within the DMK. Are the youth of Tamil Nadu expected to tolerate this filth from their ministers?”

He further added, “The entire DMK ecosystem reeks of vulgarity. It’s not an isolated issue; this is a pattern. Chief Minister Stalin should hang his head in shame for leading such a disgraceful pack.”

Annamalai also cautioned the DMK leadership against assuming that disciplinary action alone would pacify public anger.

“By merely removing Ponmudy from a party post, the DMK cannot wash its hands of responsibility. People won’t forget so easily. The party’s persistent attacks on Hindu traditions—Saivam and Vainavam—will face resistance. Let it be known, our silence so far should not be mistaken for weakness,” he asserted.