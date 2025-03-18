Annamalai lacks civility, slams TVK spokesperson over comments on Vijay

CHENNAI: Responding to BJP state president K Annamalai's remarks about actor Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has accused the saffron party leader of lacking political maturity and civility.

"Annamalai, a London school student (on Leadership and Excellence), appears to have entered the political arena without properly studying the subject, and when the covert collaboration between the BJP and DMK began to surface, he lost control of his tongue, spouting whatever came to his mind," TVK joint spokesperson S Ramesh said in a statement.

The TVK leader further criticised Annamalai for his lack of basic respect and civility, especially in his capacity as the state president of a Centre-ruling political party.

"If there is a difference of opinion regarding the statement made by our party's general secretary, you, who speak with utter disregard and rudeness, should first learn the basic respect that even schoolchildren possess," he asserted.

"The people of Tamil Nadu have taught you a lesson twice, rejecting you at the EVM. If you continue to behave in this manner, it is only a matter of time before your own party members will toss you aside in the next election," he warned.

The TVK spokesperson went on to argue that Annamalai's prominence was solely due to his position as the state president of the ruling party.

"Were you not the state president of the ruling party, the people of Tamil Nadu would neither respect nor even take notice of you," Ramesh said. "While your party claims to be in opposition, you lack the strength to take any real action against corruption in Tamil Nadu. Instead, you engage in empty rhetoric, playing political theatre outside, while quietly supporting the DMK government," he criticised.

"No matter how long you continue with your theatrics—self-flagellating, walking barefoot, and pretending to sacrifice for the people—the people of the State will see through this act. In the 2026 elections, all your dramas will come to an end. Until then, I suggest you focus on your studies, re-learn the political concepts you left behind, and acquire the basic civility required to speak as a leader," added Ramesh.