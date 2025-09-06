Annamalai handled coalition, present BJP TN president Nainar lacks capacity: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced his party’s exit from the NDA, citing pressure from the cadres. He stated that his supporters could not accept AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

He added that he had been waiting for the past four months for a clarification from the BJP high command regarding the CM candidate.

Dhinakaran also remarked that former BJP state president K Annamalai had managed the coalition effectively, whereas current president Nainar Nagenthran lacks the capacity to do so.

He raised concerns that Nagenthran may have considered AMMK as a minor force and criticised his handling of O Panneerselvam, especially when OPS had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Thoothukudi.

He pointed out that the 2026 Assembly election would be different from the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Reiterating his political observations, Dhinakaran said actor TVK president Vijay might create an impact similar to that of Vijayakanth in the 2006 Assembly election.

He concluded by stating that he would announce the party's alliance decision in December.