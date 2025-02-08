Annamalai hails PM Modi for BJP’s victory in the New Delhi assembly elections

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday hailed the saffron party’s victory in the New Delhi assembly elections, stating, the party's emphatic win is a testament to the enduring popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics.

"The people of Delhi have decisively rejected the corrupt AAP, decimated the Congress party for the third consecutive time, and have given the BJP a historic mandate," Annamalai said in a statement.

In a message congratulating the Delhi BJP unit, Annamalai said, "Heartiest congratulations to all leaders and karyakarthas of the Delhi BJP unit for this astounding victory. This triumph is a testament to PM Narendra Modi and other leaders’ hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the party's ideals."

As the news of the BJP's victory spread, celebrations erupted at Kamalalayam, party's Tamil Nadu headquarters.

Senior BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, VP Duraisamy, Narayanan Thirupathy, and Karu Nagarajan, joined party workers in distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, a senior BJP leader and former governor, hailed the party's victory, saying, "In the national capital, the BJP is raising its head, while the AAP is bowing its head in shame, and the Grand-Old-Party Congress is losing its position."