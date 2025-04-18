Annamalai flays TN Space Policy, alleges cronyism favouring CM Stalin’s family

CHENNAI: BJP national general council member K Annamalai on Friday alleged that the recently unveiled Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy was crafted to favour Chief Minister M K Stalin’s family.

“The timing of the policy’s release raises serious concerns. It closely follows the incorporation of a space-tech startup—Vaanam Space LLP—on July 22, 2024, with Sabareesan, the Chief Minister’s son-in-law and widely perceived as the shadow CM, listed as a designated partner,” he said in a social media post.

The former BJP state president claimed that the firm could benefit from a 20 per cent capital subsidy under the new policy.

“This is less a space industrial policy and more the Gopalapuram family’s industrial blueprint,” he alleged.

Criticising the DMK-led government, Annamalai added, “Tamil Nadu is currently facing a slump in new investments for FY25. At such a critical juncture, releasing an industrial policy seemingly tailored for personal gains is an affront to governance. This reeks of nepotism and raises serious questions about the State’s priorities.”

Calling the DMK administration “authoritarian and self-serving,” the BJP leader demanded transparency in the implementation of the policy and urged industrial stakeholders to remain vigilant.