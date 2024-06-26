Annamalai flays Selvaperunthagai for his comments on Emergency and RSS

CHENNAI: BJP State President K Annamalai on Wednesday flayed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai for his comments over RSS and Emergency.

In a statement, Annamalai said that it is a historical fact that the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to escape from India to abroad with her family after losing the election, post Emergency.

"I would like to inform Selvaperunthagai, president of TNCC that the Constitution of India may be changed for your convenience but history cannot be changed. Indira Gandhi, who imposed Emergency, a state of crisis against democracy and lost the election, saved which country's democracy?" he questioned.

"The beauty of democracy is that the leader of a party who has not crossed double digits in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections gets the status of Leader of the Opposition. Talking this as Rahul Gandhi's achievement shows Selvaperunthagai's lack of knowledge," he noted.